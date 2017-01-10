The Evolution of Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart Through the Years

Born in London on January 10, 1945, Rod Stewart celebrates his 72nd birthday Tuesday. Pictured here in 1964, the legendary rocker got his start in the '60s, performing with the Dimensions, the Jeff Beck Group, and the Faces. Stewart dropped his first solo album in 1969, going on to see success with his 1970s and 1980s releases. With more than a dozen Grammy nominations to his name, Stewart landed his first win in 2005, taking home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his Stardust: The Great American Songbook, Volume III. In honor of the musician's birthday, see photos of him through the years, ahead.