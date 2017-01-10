Rod Stewart

The Evolution of Rod Stewart

@ml_boardman

Posted on

More from EW

1 of 46

Gems/Redferns

Rod Stewart Through the Years

Born in London on January 10, 1945, Rod Stewart celebrates his 72nd birthday Tuesday. Pictured here in 1964, the legendary rocker got his start in the '60s, performing with the Dimensions, the Jeff Beck Group, and the Faces. Stewart dropped his first solo album in 1969, going on to see success with his 1970s and 1980s releases. With more than a dozen Grammy nominations to his name, Stewart landed his first win in 2005, taking home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his Stardust: The Great American Songbook, Volume III. In honor of the musician's birthday, see photos of him through the years, ahead. 

More...

2 of 46

Jeremy Fletcher/Redferns

Rod Stewart at the Richmond National Jazz and Blues Festival on August 8, 1964

More...

3 of 46

CA/Redferns

Rod Stewart Performing on Ready Steady Go! on October 30, 1964

More...

4 of 46

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Ron Wood, Mickey Waller, and Jeff Beck in 1968

More...

5 of 46

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rod Stewart in 1969

More...

6 of 46

Dick Barnatt/Redferns

Rod Stewart in 1969

More...

7 of 46

Peter Sanders/Redferns

Rod Stewart Performing With the Faces in 1970

More...

8 of 46

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rod Stewart in 1971

More...

9 of 46

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Rod Stewart at the Oval Cricket Ground in London on September 18, 1971

More...

10 of 46

Debi Doss/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rod Stewart Performing With the Faces at Southern Illinois University in 1971

More...

11 of 46

GAB Archive/Redferns

Rod Stewart in 1971

More...

12 of 46

Dick Barnatt/Redfern

Rod Stewart With Kenney Jones, Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan, and Ronnie Lane on the Top Deck of Their Bus on September 1, 1971

More...

13 of 46

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rod Stewart in 1972

More...

14 of 46

RB/Redferns

Rod Stewart in 1972

More...

15 of 46

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rod Stewart in 1972

More...

16 of 46

Fin Costello/Redferns

Rod Stewart Performing on May 6, 1972

More...

17 of 46

Evening Standard/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With His Horse Mia in 1973

More...

18 of 46

 

Rod Stewart With Elton John at Vicarage Road o November 7, 1973

More...

19 of 46

Ian Dickson/Redferns

Rod Stewart Performing With Ronnie Wood on December 1, 1973

More...

20 of 46

Graham Wiltshire/Redferns

Rod Stewart With Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney in 1974

More...

21 of 46

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Ronnie Wood in December 1974

More...

22 of 46

GAB Archive/Redferns

Rod Stewart in 1975

More...

23 of 46

Chris Walter/WireImage

Rod Stewart in 1975

More...

24 of 46

 

Rod Stewart at a Press Conference for Atlantic Crossing in Amsterdam on February 24, 1976

More...

25 of 46

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Rod Stewart at His Home in London on June 17, 1976

More...

26 of 46

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Rod Stewart Performing in Chicago on May 2, 1979

More...

27 of 46

George Rose/Getty Images

Rod Stewart Backstage at a 1981 Concert at the Cow Palace in San Francisco

More...

28 of 46

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With His Children Kimberly and Sean in 1983

More...

29 of 46

Chris Walter/WireImage

 Rod Stewart in 1983

More...

30 of 46

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Rod Stewart at BBC Radio 1 Studios on May 15, 1986

More...

31 of 46

Brian Cooke/Redferns

Rod Stewart at The Prince's Trust 10th Birthday Party at Wembley Arena in London on June 20, 1986

More...

32 of 46

Angelo Deligio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Rod Stewart in Italy in 1988

More...

33 of 46

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Rod Stewart on September 1, 1988

More...

34 of 46

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Rachel Hunter in 1990

More...

35 of 46

 

Rod Stewart on April 1991

More...

36 of 46

Mick Hutson/Redferns

Rod Stewart With Kenney Jones, Bill Wyman, Ronnie Wood, and Ian McLagan at the Brit Awards on February 16, 1993

More...

37 of 46

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Rod Stewart Performing at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 1993

More...

38 of 46

Anacleto Rapping/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rod Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl on April 26, 1996 

More...

39 of 46

Dave Hogan/MP/Getty Images

Rod Stewart at a Recording Studio in Los Angeles on January 30, 2001

More...

40 of 46

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rod Stewart With Ronnie Wood at a Rehearsal For Fashion Rocks 2004 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 8, 2004

More...

41 of 46

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Penny Lancaster at the Langham Hotel in London on October 31, 2006

More...

42 of 46

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Rod Stewart at the Acer Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 26, 2008

More...

43 of 46

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on October 24, 2012

More...

44 of 46

Jason Squires/WireImage

Rod Stewart at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on August 14, 2014

More...

45 of 46

Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Rod Stewart performs at the Heavyweight World Championships in Duesseldorf, Germany on November 28, 2015

More...

46 of 46

GARETH FULLLER/AFP/Getty Images

Rod Stewart With Penny Lancaster, Alastair Stewart, and Aiden Stewart, Before He Received the Knighthood Medal at Buckingham Palace in London on October 11, 2016

More...

See Also...

More from EW

More from EW