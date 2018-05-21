MUSIC: "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys
Illustration by John Ritter for EW
BOOK: Pretend I'm Dead by Jen Beagin
Scribner
MUSIC: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino
Donald Glover/YouTube
TV: 13 Reasons Why
Beth Dubber/Netflix
MOVIE: 2001: A Space Odyssey
Warner Bros. Pictures
MOVIE: Revenge
Shudder
TV: The Middle
Michael Ansell/ABC
TV: Vida
Erica Parise/Starz
BOOK: The High Season by Judy Blundell
Random House
STREAMING: Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Netflix
