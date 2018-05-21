Childish Gambino’s new stand-alone single mixes gospel and trap to create a striking rumination about life in this country; however, the genre-blending track is immediately elevated by the provocative and bleak visuals of its Hiro Murai-directed music video, which raises difficult questions about gun violence, black culture, and more. Donald Glover has definitely leveled up with this one.

And hey, don’t you just wish you were Glover these days? In 2011, the Community star described himself as a “Renaissance man with a Hollywood buzz” on the Childish Gambino song “Not Going Back.” Well, that buzzy hum has crescendoed into a loud, inescapable roar as Glover is everywhere right now. In addition to the viral “This Is America,” Glover debuted the fun, Off the Wall-reminiscent track “Saturday” when he served as host and musical guest on SNL on May 5. While the stunning second season of his Emmy-winning FX comedy Atlanta concluded on May 10, its challenging episodes (including the award-worthy “Teddy Perkins”) are still inciting conversation. He’ll go full superhero mode as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, and by September he’ll embark on the 18-city This Is America tour. Plus, don’t forget that he’s set to star—alongside Beyoncé!—in Disney’s remake of The Lion King next year. Yes, summer is sure on its way, but Glover season is already in full swing.