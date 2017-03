The Evolution of Harry Belafonte

Born in New York on March 1, 1927, Harry Belafonte celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday. Pictured here in the 1940s, the star kicked off his career as a singer, later expanding his work to acting and activism. Decades later, the star has an Emmy, Grammys, and an Academy Awards' Humanitarian Award to his name. In honor of his 90th, see photos of Harry Belafonte through the years, ahead.