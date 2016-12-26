George Michael's Life In Photos

George Michael Through the Years

George Michael, the former Wham! singer and beloved solo artist, died at the age of 53, his representative announced on Christmas Day. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his representative said in a statement to EW. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.” Born in London in 1963, Michael kicked off his career in the ‘80s, rising to fame as a part of Wham! before releasing his debut solo album Faith in 1987. In the years since, Michael earned two Grammy Awards and six nominations, as well as American Music Awards, BRIT Awards, and VMAs. See photos of the late star through the years, ahead.