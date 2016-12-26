George Michael's Life In Photos

Music

George Michael, the former Wham! singer and beloved solo artist, died at the age of 53, his representative announced on Christmas Day. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his representative said in a statement to EW. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.” Born in London in 1963, Michael kicked off his career in the ‘80s, rising to fame as a part of Wham! before releasing his debut solo album Faith in 1987. In the years since, Michael earned two Grammy Awards and six nominations, as well as American Music Awards, BRIT Awards, and VMAs. See photos of the late star through the years, ahead.

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

George Michael With Andre Ridgeley on Solid Gold on November 12, 1982

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael at the Hammersmith Odeon on October 28, 1983

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael With Andrew Ridgeley in 1985

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael in Sydney, Australia in January 1985

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael Performing in Sydney, Australia in January 1985

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael With Andrew Ridgeley in Japan in January 1985

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England on February 27, 1985

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael at the Wham! Farewell Concert on June 28, 1986

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael With Andrew Ridgeley at The Final Concert in London on June 28, 1986

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael in London in 1987

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael Performing in Japan in March 1988

John Rodgers/Redferns

George Michael in the UK in the 1980s

Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Michael Performing in Australia in March 1988

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

George Michael on his Faith Tour in the Netherlands on April 12, 1988

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael on His Faith Tour in London on June 15, 1988

 

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

George Michael in the 1980s

Mick Hutson/Redferns

George Michael in 1992

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael at the Concert Of Hope in London on December 1, 1993

 

S Granitz/WireImage

George Michael With Elton John

Peter Still/Redferns

George Michael in the UK on October 9, 1999

Mick Hutson/Redferns

George Michael in the 1990s

AP Photo/Daniel Maurer

George Michael Performing in Germany on October 14, 2006

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

George Michael Performing in Paris on September 9, 2012

