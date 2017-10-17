Music
17 Gifts Any Beatles Fan Will Love
Gift Guide: For the Beatles Fan
It's been 55 years since The Beatles graced television screens for the first time, with a performance on the U.K. program People and Places on Oct. 17, 1962. To celebrate, we've rounded up 17 great gifts to give the Beatles fan in your life.
The Beatles box set
Buy it! The Beatles stereo box set, $178, jet.com
Abbey Road on vinyl
Buy it! The Beatles, Abbey Road, $22, amazon.com
The Beatles Lyrics
Buy it! The Beatles Lyrics, edited by Hunter Davies, $24, amazon.com
Sgt. Pepper's Figurines by Titans Vinyl Figures
Buy John! Titans Vinyl Figures, John in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com
Buy Paul! Titans Vinyl Figures, Paul in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com
Buy George! Titans Vinyl Figures, George in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com
Buy Ringo!Titans Vinyl Figures, Ringo in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com
John Varvatos tee
Buy it! John Varvatos, $78, zappos.com
The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night: A Private Archive
Buy it! The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night: A Private Archive by Mark Lewisohn, $125, amazon.com
Beatles album salt pepper shakers
Buy it! Beatles 1 compilation album salt and pepper shakers, $20, entertainmentearth.com
Photograph by Ringo Starr
Buy it! Photograph by Ringo Starr, $14, amazon.com
Comme des Garçons Yellow Submarine tee
Buy it! Comme des Garçons, $120, nordstrom.com
Lennon Remembers by Jann S. Wenner
Buy it! Lennon Remembers: The Full Rolling Stone Interviews from 1970, $12, amazon.com
A Hard Day's Night DVD (Criterion Collection)
Buy it! A Hard Day's Night (Criterion Collection), $14, amazon.com
Lego Submarine Lego set
Buy it! LEGO, $54, target.com
The Beatles Ravensburger puzzle
Buy it! The Beatles tickets 1000-pc. puzzle, $20, jcpenney.com
The Beatles: The 4 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows
Buy it! The Beatles: The 4 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows, $18, amazon.com
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band teapot
Buy it! Sgt. Pepper's Teapot, $50, thinkgeek.com
Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years on DVD
Buy it! Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years, $22, amazon.com
I Me Mine by George Harrison
Buy it! I Me Mine (The Extended Edition) by George Harrison, $37, amazon.com