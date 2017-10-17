Music

17 Gifts Any Beatles Fan Will Love

Gift Guide: For the Beatles Fan

It's been 55 years since The Beatles graced television screens for the first time, with a performance on the U.K. program People and Places on Oct. 17, 1962. To celebrate, we've rounded up 17 great gifts to give the Beatles fan in your life.

Jet

The Beatles box set

Buy it! The Beatles stereo box set, $178, jet.com

Amazon

Abbey Road on vinyl

Buy it! The Beatles, Abbey Road, $22, amazon.com

Amazon

The Beatles Lyrics

Buy it! The Beatles Lyrics, edited by Hunter Davies, $24, amazon.com

Entertainment Earth

Sgt. Pepper's Figurines by Titans Vinyl Figures

Buy John! Titans Vinyl Figures, John in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com

 

Buy Paul! Titans Vinyl Figures, Paul in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com

 

Buy George! Titans Vinyl Figures, George in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com

 

Buy Ringo!Titans Vinyl Figures, Ringo in Disguise, $15, entertainmentearth.com

Zappos

John Varvatos tee

Buy it! John Varvatos, $78, zappos.com

Amazon

The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night: A Private Archive

Buy it! The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night: A Private Archive by Mark Lewisohn, $125, amazon.com

Entertainment Earth

Beatles album salt pepper shakers

Buy it! Beatles compilation album salt and pepper shakers, $20, entertainmentearth.com

Amazon

Photograph by Ringo Starr

Buy it! Photograph by Ringo Starr, $14, amazon.com

Nordstrom

Comme des Garçons Yellow Submarine tee

Buy it! Comme des Garçons, $120, nordstrom.com

Amazon

Lennon Remembers by Jann S. Wenner

Buy it! Lennon Remembers: The Full Rolling Stone Interviews from 1970, $12, amazon.com

Amazon

A Hard Day's Night DVD (Criterion Collection)

Buy it! A Hard Day's Night (Criterion Collection), $14, amazon.com

Target

Lego Submarine Lego set

Buy it! LEGO, $54, target.com

JC Penney

The Beatles Ravensburger puzzle

Buy it! The Beatles tickets 1000-pc. puzzle, $20, jcpenney.com

Amazon

The Beatles: The 4 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows

Buy it! The Beatles: The 4 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows, $18, amazon.com

Think Geek

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band teapot

Buy it! Sgt. Pepper's Teapot, $50, thinkgeek.com

Amazon

Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years on DVD

Buy it! Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years, $22, amazon.com

Amazon

I Me Mine by George Harrison

Buy it! I Me Mine (The Extended Edition) by George Harrison, $37, amazon.com

