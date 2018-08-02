Watch The Weeknd, Jack White, more perform live at Lollapalooza

Mark Horton/WireImage; Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
August 02, 2018 at 07:00 PM EDT

Love seeing your favorite artists perform but hate the heat and crowds? Well, you’re in luck, because you can watch Lollapalooza live from your air conditioned home.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and continuing Friday through Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, music fans can stream many of the most high-profile sets from the Chicago-based festival below.

Live from Grant Park, the stream, courtesy of Red Bull TV, will include performances from The Weeknd, Arctic Mokeys, Jack White, Logic, Khalid, Tyler, The Creator, WALK THE MOON, LL Cool J, Chvrches, Zedd, Gucci Mane, Vampire Weekend, and more.

Watch the full stream above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now