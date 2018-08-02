Watch The Weeknd, Jack White, more perform live at Lollapalooza

Love seeing your favorite artists perform but hate the heat and crowds? Well, you’re in luck, because you can watch Lollapalooza live from your air conditioned home.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and continuing Friday through Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, music fans can stream many of the most high-profile sets from the Chicago-based festival below.

Live from Grant Park, the stream, courtesy of Red Bull TV, will include performances from The Weeknd, Arctic Mokeys, Jack White, Logic, Khalid, Tyler, The Creator, WALK THE MOON, LL Cool J, Chvrches, Zedd, Gucci Mane, Vampire Weekend, and more.

Watch the full stream above.