Nicki Minaj might delay her new album again in order to clear Tracy Chapman sample

It seems like Nicki Minaj fans might still have to wait a little longer for her next album.

When the superstar rapper stormed back on to the stage in April with her singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” her upcoming fourth studio album Queen was set for a June 15 release. The album then got pushed back until Aug. 10, but now it might need another delay.

Minaj tweeted on Tuesday that she was running into legal trouble because of a Tracy Chapman sample on one song. Minaj even made a Twitter poll (her second attempt, after deleting the first one) asking her fans whether they’d prefer she lose the track and release Queen on Aug. 10, or push the album back a week to Aug. 17 in order to clear the song. At the time of this writing, the poll had more than 122,000 votes and was split almost exactly in half. Minaj, for one, seems to feel strongly that the song should be kept, teasing it featured “one of the greatest rappers of all time.”

“So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1 of the greatest rappers of all time. Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman – do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? Do we push #Queen back 1 week? Ugh! I’m torn, y’all help,” Minaj wrote in a since-deleted tweet. She then added, “Y’all gon get mad tea on that song too … I’d be willing to sacrifice one more week for this tea! But I haven’t decided.”

Since I may have asked it wrong. 🤭🦄 vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It’s such a perfect body of work 🎈love you. Long time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Since then, Minaj’s fans have taken it upon themselves to try and contact Chapman to secure her approval. Chapman does not have an official Twitter account, so Minaj’s fans have been replying to tweets from the unofficial “Tracy Chapman Online” fan account begging her to get in touch with the rapper. As the account was forced to clarify in a tweet, “Tracy Chapman Online is a fan community and is run by the fans. Although we can’t speak for the artist, feel free to browse the feed and ask any fan questions.”

Chapman is a singer best known for her 1988 single “Fast Car,” but rarely licenses her music for others to use. One notable recent exception was the series finale of Girls, which prominently featured “Fast Car.” According to Girls‘ music supervisor Manish Raval, Lena Dunham was able to convince Chapman to license the song during a one-on-one phone call. Minaj’s fans can only hope for a similar outcome.