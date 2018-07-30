Watch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds freak out over daughter's voice at Taylor Swift concert

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly had a gorgeous time soaking up their daughter’s contribution to family friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour.

The power couple attended Swift’s Foxborough, Massachusetts concert Saturday night, and eagle-eyed fans caught them on camera freaking out when Swift transitioned to her single “Gorgeous,” for which 3-year-old James provides an introductory voiceover.

Lively, recording the moment on her phone, jumps up and down as James’ voice echoes throughout Gillette Stadium before Swift sings the track, while Reynolds raises his hand in excitement.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY REACTION’S WHEN THEY HEAR THEIR DAUGHTER’S VOICE AT THE START OF GORGEOUS AT THE CONCERT OF TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE CUTEST THING pic.twitter.com/nTl4pDaOUK — daddy stark (@woIvern) July 29, 2018

James is even credited for her vocals on the tune in the official Reputation album credits, which read “baby intro voice by James Reynolds.”

Throughout the evening, Lively and Reynolds enjoyed the rest of the concert alongside fellow Swift pal Gigi Hadid, whom was captured on video dancing to the 2014 hit “Style.”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid during Style tonight! #repTourFoxborough pic.twitter.com/JvAnv0jztJ — Taylor & Harry Updates (@TaylorHarryNews) July 29, 2018

Speaking on his daughter’s brush with music superstardom, Reynolds previously joked to Good Morning America that James has “a really, really terrible ego problem” following the release of “Gorgeous.”

Watch proud parents Lively and Reynolds enjoy Swift’s concert in the videos above.