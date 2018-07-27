DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper reunite for 'No Brainer'

After the smash success of “I’m the One,” it was a “No Brainer” for DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper to reunite.

Just over a year after releasing their No. 1 hit, the artists (minus Lil’ Wayne) are back with “No Brainer,” another song perfectly crafted to be a summer anthem.

The video-within-the-video features Khaled in the director’s chair, Bieber with another catchy hook, Quavo doing his best Michelangelo, Chance rapping about Ben Franklin, and, of course, Khaled’s young son Asahd.

Watch the video above.