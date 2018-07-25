Cher unveils track list for her ABBA covers album

Cher has officially unveiled the track list for her album of ABBA covers, and how can we resist it?

The singer revealed last week amidst press for the release of her new film Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again that she was recording an album of ABBA covers. The singer so enjoyed her time putting her spin on ABBA tracks including “Fernando” and “Super Trouper” for the film that she decided to put out an entire album of songs from the beloved 1970s pop group.

It seems things are moving quickly on the album as Cher has already announced a track list, posting it Wednesday on Twitter. The songs include a litany of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS.” One track remains a mystery as Cher simply listed a question mark emoji next to the number 10.

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING👑

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.⁉️ — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Cher has been delighting in the excitement over the album and poking fun at herself in the meanwhile. Before releasing the track list Wednesday, she tweeted out, “Almost finished with album. Think it’s good, and (as we all know) I’m not a big Cher fan.”

ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM🎉

THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Later, she poked fun at herself for misspelling “Mamma Mia” in her track list post.

OK….SO I MISSPELLED “MAMMA” MIA….👅

👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Cher is actually no stranger to ABBA, having appeared in the music video for their song “The Last Video.” She was initially nervous about tackling the iconic band’s songs for her role in the Mamma Mia sequel, telling EW during a Facebook Live, “I was a little bit intimidated because to do one of their songs and to do it differently; I have my voice and it’s different than the girls. I was wondering if [ABBA songwriter Benny Andersson] was going to like it. I actually didn’t expect it to sound so different. It wasn’t what I was going after, but I can’t hide my voice.”

Cher’s last album (her 25th) was 2013’s Closer to the Truth, which included the singles “Woman’s World” and topped Billboard’s U.S. Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is currently in theaters.