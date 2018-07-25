Charlie Puth dedicates song to Demi Lovato after singer's apparent overdose

Charlie Puth showed his support and love for Demi Lovato on Tuesday night.

During the singer’s concert in Camden, New Jersey, he dedicated his hit “See You Again” to Lovato who was hospitalized after an apparent overdose on Tuesday. “This song goes out to Demi Lovato,” said Puth to roars of approval from the crowd. ‘I hope she makes a quick, quick recovery and our prayers are with her.”

A rep for Lovato said the singer was “awake and with her family” Tuesday, and that she and her family “want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.” The statement continued, “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

A source told EW that, contrary to an initial report by TMZ, which first reported Lovato’s hospitalization, she did not overdose on heroin. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

Lovato has dealt with substance abuse for years, as well as fighting bulimia and bipolar disorder, but celebrated six years of sobriety this past March. However, speculation arose that she had started drinking again after a photo of her appearing to hold an alcoholic drink came to light. Although, Lovato claimed it was only Red Bull at the time, she then released a song in late June called “Sober,” in which she revealed through its lyrics that she fell off the wagon. “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry/ I’m not sober anymore.”

Puth wasn’t the only celebrity showing his support. Kesha, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and more took to social media to express their concern, love, and well wishes for the star. DeGeneres wrote, “It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family,” while Grande simply stated, “i love u.”