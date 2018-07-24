Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized for heroin overdose

UPDATE: Demi Lovato is now “okay and stable” after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital over an apparent heroin overdose, a source tells PEOPLE.

EARLIER: Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for an alleged heroin overdose, more than one month since the singer revealed she had broken her sobriety.

According to TMZ, Lovato, 25, was taken from a home in the Hollywood Hills and rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Her current condition is still unknown.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years, as well as fighting bulimia and bipolar disorder. The Tell Me You Love Me singer celebrated six years of sobriety this past March, but her fans began speculating that she started drinking again after a photo emerged of her appearing to hold an alcoholic beverage. To that, she responded, “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

She then released a song in late June called “Sober,” in which she revealed through its lyrics that she fell off the wagon. “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry/ I’m not sober anymore.”

Reps for Lovato did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

This article has been updated with Lovato’s current condition.