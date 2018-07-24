Demi Lovato “is awake and with her family” after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital over an apparent overdose, a representative for the singer said in a statement Tuesday.

The rep noted that Lovato and her family “want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.” The statement continued, “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

A source told EW that, contrary to an initial report by TMZ, which first reported Lovato’s hospitalization, she did not overdose on heroin. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

Lovato’s hospitalization comes just months after the singer revealed she had broken her sobriety.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years, as well as fighting bulimia and bipolar disorder. The Tell Me You Love Me singer celebrated six years of sobriety this past March, but her fans began speculating that she started drinking again after a photo emerged of her appearing to hold an alcoholic beverage. To that, she responded, “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

She then released a song in late June called “Sober,” in which she revealed through its lyrics that she fell off the wagon. “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry/ I’m not sober anymore.”