Celebrities send support to Demi Lovato after apparent overdose: 'You're very loved'

Kesha, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, and more stars are sending their love to Demi Lovato, who reportedly suffered an apparent overdose Tuesday. Lovato is “okay and stable” after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, a source told PEOPLE.

The Grammy-nominated singer has publicly battled addiction, revealing last month on a new song that she had broken her sobriety. Many of Lovato’s fellow pop stars tweeted out their support Tuesday, with Grande simply saying, “i love u.” Kesha also offered her love, adding, “thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you.”

Actress Lili Reinhart praised Lovato as her teenage idol, tweeting, “When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.” Kehlani wrote, “Addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before.”

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Demi, lots of love… from me to you!!!! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) July 24, 2018

Hoping for healing for @ddlovato and understanding from those who don’t know firsthand what addiction can do. Believe it or not, it could happen to you. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Poor Demi Lovato. I hope she comes out of this okay. That kid has certainly been through it. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Thinking of and sending love to @ddlovato. Addiction is very real. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 24, 2018

💔 please pull through — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 24, 2018

Sending lots of good thoughts and love to @ddlovato — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 24, 2018

Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes🙅🏾 but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 24, 2018

in the studio surrounded by writers and producers and the tone just got so heavy. we’re all praying for you @ddlovato. so heartbreaking. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Praying for my girl @DDLovato. May God give her strength to truly recover… — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) July 24, 2018