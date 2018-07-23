R. Kelly addresses sexual misconduct accusations in new 19-minute song 'I Admit'

R. Kelly has released a new 19-minute song titled “I Admit,” in which the singer confesses to many past mistakes but denies the sexual misconduct allegations that have been leveled at him over the years.

“I’m not convicted, not arrested, my name dragged in the dirt,” he sings, saying he’s falsely accused. “All this work to be successful, when you abandon me ’cause of what you heard/ I admit that I am not perfect, I never said I was perfect/ Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd s—/ They’re brainwashed, really?/ Kidnapped, really?/ Can’t eat, really?/ Real talk, that s— sound silly.”

For more than two decades, Kelly has been embroiled in accusations and controversy, going all the way back to his illegal marriage to a then 15-year-old Aaliyah. Then, in 2002, he was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography stemming from a video allegedly showing Kelly having sex with an underage girl. He was eventually acquitted of all charges. The most recent scandal stems from the allegations claiming he had kept women against their will for his “sex cult.” Kelly has “unequivocally” denied the reports.

The singer further addresses the cult allegations by asking, “What’s the definition of a cult?/ What’s the definition of a sex slave?/Go to the dictionary, look it up/ Let me know I’ll be here waiting.”

Among the things Kelly does admit to are having sex with his girlfriend’s best friend, being a “broke ass legend,” not seeing his children in years, and being molested by a family member during his youth. “Now, I admit a family member touched me,” he reveals. “From a child to the age 14, yeah/ While I laid asleep, took my virginity/ So scared to say something, so I just put the blame on me.”

Listen to the full song below.