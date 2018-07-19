Chance the Rapper releases four new songs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
placeholder
Ruth Kinane
July 19, 2018 at 09:39 AM EDT

Get ready for not one, but four brand new tracks from Chance the Rapper.

Late on Wednesday, the rapper dropped his first releases of 2018, including “I Might Need Some Security” in which he takes Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to task and calls for his resignation; “Wala Cam” featuring Chicago rapper Supa Bwe; “65th & Ingleside,” in which he reflects on his past and facing new responsibilities; and “Work Out” where he sings about hope and his personal life.

Earlier in the week, Chance the Rapper had teased he’d soon be releasing a follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics,” he told the Chicago Tribune, only to rescind the offer the next day, tweeting, “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu, tho.”

Four new songs will have to do for now. Listen to the tracks below.

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now