Rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel have joined forces to commemorate a monumental moment in the latter’s career.

To congratulate Joel on his 100th performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Springsteen made his way to the venue’s stage mid-set Wednesday night, joining the Piano Man for a duet as the crowd repeatedly chanted “Bruce,” per an Associated Press report.

“Congratulations Billy on your 100th show,” Springsteen told Joel before climbing atop his piano and launching into renditions of several hits, including “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and “Born to Run.”

Springsteen reportedly kissed Joel on the head before leaving the stage as a banner celebrating Joel’s 100th performance at Madison Square Garden flew overhead.

The Boss wasn’t the only special guest Joel brought onstage during the performance. According to the AP, he thanked his audience for attending the show while his 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose Joel, perched on his lap. He also celebrated the milestone moment with performances of “This Is the Time,” “Uptown Girl,” and “New York State of Mind,” all while shifting between instruments like the piano, harmonica, and guitar.

Joel first performed at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, 1978. No other artist has yet to surpass his 100-performance marker at the arena, making it enough of a feat that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deemed July 18 “Billy Joel Day” just before the musician’s concert.

Watch several fan-shot videos of the pair’s Wednesday night performance in the social media clips above and below.

Billy Joel plays his 100th Madison Square Garden show and Bruce Springsteen joins for a few songs 😊#BillyJoelMSG100 pic.twitter.com/nmAFM9DaJl — Chad Spielmann (@chadspielmann) July 19, 2018