Green Day's 'American Idiot' jumping up U.K. charts ahead of Trump's visit

When President Donald Trump arrives in the U.K. for a visit beginning July 13, a growing group of protestors have one goal: make Green Day‘s “American Idiot” the No. 1 song on the English charts. So far, it seems to be working.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the song, released in 2004, was the No. 1 song on Amazon’s U.K. best-seller list. It’s also at No. 18 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart; according to Chart Data, it’s been bouncing in and out of the Top 10 and Top 20 ranking.

A Facebook group promoting the social media campaign has more than 20,000 followers and has been calling on said followers to download “American Idiot” between July 6 and July 12. Trump will attend the NATO summit in Brussels around this time, kicking off his travels through Europe.

We’ve crept up into the iTunes Top 10 (AND another version at #17 too!) and still at #1 on Amazon! Keep sharing to others what we are all doing! #MAIGA pic.twitter.com/4wuuElNwrC — American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 7, 2018

Green Day has yet to comment, but the band’s official Twitter feed retweeted a remark from Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday regarding reports that Trump had planned to gift North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a CD featuring Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” a nod to Trump’s nickname for the Supreme Leader. (Trump recently said he still has the CD since Security of State Mike Pompeo wasn’t able to meet with Kim during his most recent visit.)

“And Kim Jong Un sends back a copy of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot,'” Kaine had tweeted.

And Kim Jong Un sends back a copy of Green Day’s “American Idiot.” https://t.co/YCGjR2QcgU — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 6, 2018

Michael Pritchard, known professionally as Green Day’s bassist Mike Dirnt, responded to the protest campaign back in April. “Let’s do this!” he tweeted.

Let’s do this! 🤘🏽 Protestors want to get Green Day's American Idiot to No. 1 for Trump's UK visit https://t.co/ULZ1cDtOER — Mike Dirnt (@MikeDirnt) April 28, 2018

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made his feelings on Trump clear over the past year.

“I f–ing hate Donald Trump so much,” he said during a Live Nation-hosted show in Cannes Lions, France this past June, according to Variety. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F–ing LSD and the American Right, man.”