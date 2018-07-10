Bruno Mars, band okay after stage fire — and he even improvised a song about it

“We burned the stage down in Glasgow.”

Those were Bruno Mars’ on-the-spot lyrics about a pyrotechnic fire that temporarily forced the “24K Magic” crooner to evacuate the stage during his show at Glasgow Green, an outdoor venue in Scotland. He reappeared after “about 7 minutes,” according to some attendees on Twitter; no injuries have been reported.

Several attendees shared news of the fire on social media as they waited eagerly for the singer to return. Many posted photos of a safety message that appeared on the large on-stage screens. “It is necessary to stop the show temporarily,” it read in part. “Further information to follow.”

#BrunoMars confirms the stage went on fire here at Glasgow Green due to a pyrotechnic which forced a temporary pause in the show. He then sings “we burned the stage down in Glasgow”. @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/a8V6CqlOQz — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) July 10, 2018

Lighting on @BrunoMars stage just got caught fire mid gig! pic.twitter.com/NEtcRSmXbh — Jonny Stewart (@JonnyStewart88) July 10, 2018

Woop! @BrunoMars back on after about 7 mins off stage on safety grounds. — Corrie Martin (@corriemartin1) July 10, 2018

Representatives for the singer had no comment.

The fire was allegedly caused by a planned fireworks display that reportedly caused the lighting rig to catch fire, which was resolved quickly.