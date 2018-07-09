type Music genre Hip-Hop release date 06/30/18 performer Drake

Drake has some new accomplishments to feel nice for.

The Grammy-winning rapper continued his record-breaking streak Monday when seven singles off his new album, Scorpion, hit Billboard’s Top 10. The Beatles previously held the title, with five songs from 1964 charting in the Top 10. They remain the only artist or band to dominate the entire Top 5.

Drake quickly reacted to the achievement on Instagram, posting a photo of the Hot 100 Top 10 chart with a simple caption: “All 7’s…”

“Nice For What,” one of his many new hit singles, sits atop the charts for the fourth time. According to Vulture, Drake is the first artist to have a song hit No. 1 four separate times.

He’s joined in the Top 10 by a handful of artists. “I Like It,” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, sits at No. 3, while Maroon 5 and Cardi’s “Girls like You” hit No. 5. The late rapper XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” rounds out the chart at No. 10.

Cardi B. also made history earlier this month as the first female rapper with two No. 1s. “Bodak Yello (Money Moves) reigned for three weeks in October, while “I Like It” hit No.1 on July 7.

Drake eventually dethroned Cardi B. when — you guessed it — “Nice for What” and “Nonstop” took the top two spots. This week’s achievement makes Drake the most prolific male artist in the Top 10, with 31 singles, surpassing Michael Jackson.

Scorpion dropped June 19, and to date, all 25 tracks have appeared in the Hot 100. With an additional two songs on the latest chart, Drake set another record with the most concurrent singles — 27 — by one artist in the Hot 100.