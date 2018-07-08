Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have gotten engaged several weeks after rekindling their romance, according to a TMZ report.

The 24-year-old pop star reportedly proposed to the 21-year-old model and TV personality (who is also the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin) at a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

A source told PEOPLE, “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Representatives for Bieber and Baldwin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, appeared to congratulate the couple Sunday morning on Instagram. “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement!” he wrote alongside a beachside photo of Bieber. “Excited for the next chapter!”

Bieber and Baldwin dated previously but split in 2016. Bieber famously dated Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2012 and sparked rumors of a reunion with her last year. Baldwin was romantically linked to singer Shawn Mendes in the past.