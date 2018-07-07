Louvre now giving guided tours based on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's video

type Music genre Hip-Hop release date 06/16/18 performer Beyoncé, Jay Z

Patrons will go “APES**T” for the Louvre’s new guided tour.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z shot visuals for the Everything Is Love album on location in the Paris museum, and now the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is offering “a thematic trail” through its art collection based on where the power couple filmed.

According to the museum’s website, the tour lasts 90 minutes and runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bey and Jay’s video for “APES**T” included 17 pieces of art, including Winged Victory of Samothrace, The Raft of the Medusa, The Intervention of the Sabine Women, and Venus de Milo. The tour will bring attendees to these pieces, beginning under the pyramid head toward the Denon wing. Hey, whatever it takes to get kids into art, right?

Ricky Saiz directed “APES**T,” which was filmed in a vacant Louvre with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in May and released on June 16.

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, the choreographer behind the video, told Pitchfork, “I think the dancers are just so beautiful, and there’s something very sculptural about them. When they are inside of that space — just right on the stairs or suddenly moving in the group — you have the feeling that they could be those ancient mythological goddesses of the hunt or of wisdom. My projection of that was that they were embodiments of goddesses.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently on the road with their co-headlining On the Run II tour, which goes through to the fall.