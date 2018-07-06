Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after revealing cancer surgery

Elvis Costello is pulling out of several upcoming tour stops to “recover [his] full strength” after undergoing surgery for cancer.

The English music icon announced Friday the cancellation of six summer concert dates throughout the European leg of his Elvis Costello & The Imposters tour following his bout with a “small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy” that his doctor “defeated by a single surgery” six weeks ago.

Following treatment, a statement on Costello’s website indicates the singer was advised to wait three to four weeks before returning to work, though he initially felt up to the task before hitting the road.

“I was elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead,” he wrote. “It was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances on a nightly basis but by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed.”

“I have to thank our friends attending last night’s show in Amsterdam and those in Antwerp, Glynde and at Newcastle City Hall for bearing me up. The spirit has been more than willing but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength,” Costello’s statement continues. “Therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour.”

The 63-year-old went on to caution fans to “act as swiftly as you may” in matters of personal health, explaining that “pressing on with a show that is compromised” would have eventually put his own “at risk,” though he also offered fans consolation via a promise of new music.

“The Imposters and I — together with several of our other friends — have made a magnificent new record of which we are truly proud,” he indicated. “It will be issued in October, I believe. We will return at the soonest opportunity to play that music and your favourite songs that still make sense to us all.”

Though fans at shows in the U.K., Croatia, Austria, Norway, and Sweden will be refunded for performances that were to take place between Friday, July 6 and Monday, July 16, Costello seemingly plans to move forward with planned North American dates later this year, beginning Nov. 2 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

For more information, head to Costello’s website.