Trump reportedly gifts Kim Jong-un with signed 'Rocket Man' CD

A “Rocket Man” for President Trump’s Rocket Man.

According to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo, Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought two gifts for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on his latest visit. One was said to be a letter from the U.S. president, and the other was reportedly an Elton John CD with the song “Rocket Man.”

Rocket Man also happens to be the insulting nickname Trump gave to Kim.

In his first United Nations General Assembly address on Sep. 19, 2017, the commander-in-chief said of potential nuclear threats from North Korea, “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Sources now tell The Chosun Ilbo these gifts “reflect Trump’s expectations that Kim will follow through on the pledges in an agreement the two signed at their summit.”

Trump met with the Supreme Leader at a summit last month where they signed an agreement with the intention to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. It was during this time Trump screened Kim a fake movie trailer in an attempt to sway the North Korean leader. The narrator of the trailer made dramatic declarations like, “Seven billion people inhabit planet earth. Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact, and only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.”

Pundits, however, noted that the U.S. didn’t get much out of the agreement other than promises that had already been made by Kim. U.S. officials then told NBC News that North Korea has increased nuclear testing at secret facilities. “There’s no evidence that they are decreasing stockpiles, or that they have stopped their production,” one official told the outlet. “There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the U.S.”

So Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang in order to get firm details on Kim’s commitment of denuclearization.