Justin Timberlake drops surprise new song, "SoulMate" — listen here

Maureen Lee Lenker
July 03, 2018 at 08:58 PM EDT

While the Fourth of July marks the mid-point of summer for so many, it appears that in Justin Timberlake’s world “Summer Starts Now.”

The singer made that proclamation alongside the release of a new track just one day before the Independence Day celebrations kick off. Titled “SoulMate,” the song marks a departure from the more country vibes of “Man in the Woods” and a return to Timberlake’s star-making dance bangers.

The song plays over a pulsating dance beat while Timberlake proclaims “Let me be your soulmate for the night.”

The track is the first new music from Timberlake since he dropped his fifth solo album Man of the Woods back in January in advance of his polarizing appearance as the Super Bowl halftime entertainment.

Timberlake is currently touring on his Man of the Woods tour, which extends all the way into January 2019. In the midst of touring the world, he’s still finding time to produce new music, including this new track which could be a contender to be the perfect soulmate for the coveted title of “song of the summer.”

