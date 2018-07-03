Cardi B becomes first female rapper to score two Billboard No. 1 hits

Cardi B fans collectively said “I Like It” to the rapper’s new song with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, propelling this hip-hop star to a new record. She is now the first female rapper to land two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart between “I Like It” and “Bodack Yellow (Money Moves).”

Cardi B has been celebrating on social media since the news dropped. “I’m so happy, I’m so excited,” she says in a video on Instagram that gets a tad NSFW towards the end. “I can not believe that ‘I Like It’ is No. 1.” The rapper mentions how she “slept on this record because two verses on this song… is in Spanish and I figured not all my fans know Spanish, but it’s like, this is the song! Y’all made it happen!”

“I Like It” is a revamp of Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That.” The 1967 song was also remixed in 2015 by The Blackout Allstars as “I Like It (Like That).”

The latest chart-topper for Cardi B marks another achievement for the rapper behind Invasion of Privacy. According to Billboard, she’s the first artist to land two Hot 100 No. 1 songs from a debut album since the days of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Balvin are celebrating their first song to hit No. 1.

It’s definitely been the summer of Cardi B. In addition to “I Like It,” she’s popped in for music videos with Maroon 5 (“Girls Like You“) and Jennifer Lopez (“Dinero“). Now, as she says in another Instagram video, she’s just waiting on her baby girl.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy with Migos rapper Offset during a performance on Saturday Night Live. She confirmed in May that she’s having a girl.