A good single is what makes Sheryl Crow happy.

While appearing on Consequence of Sound’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast Friday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced plans to release a new and final album in 2019. But that doesn’t mean she’s done making music.

“Albums as an art form are kind of a little bit of a dying art form. People are more interested in singles,” Crow said. “So I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album. I’ll start putting songs out, and that feels good to me.”

Her forthcoming untitled album will be star-studded, featuring collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Don Henley, and St. Vincent.

The “If It Makes You Happy” singer said she came into the music’s technology age of streaming services and singles “kicking and screaming,” but slowly “dragged herself” into embracing the immediacy of music today.

“It feels great not to spend time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album, but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate,” Crow said.

Crow noted that her upcoming singles will be released through the digital distribution website Stem, which allows artists to track and organize revenue from their music.