Drake confirms he has a son on new album Scorpion

Drake’s latest album is finally here, and the superstar rapper has some news to share.

After weeks and months of rumors, Drake used his new album Scorpion to confirm that he does indeed have a young son. The rapper had been rumored to have fathered a child with adult film actress Sophie Brussaux, a rumor that got huge play when rival rapper Pusha T mentioned it on his anti-Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon.”

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” Drake raps on his new song “Emotionless,” which sounds like a direct riposte to Pusha’s taunt that “you are hiding a child, let that boy come home.”

There are actually multiple Scorpion tracks that reference Drake’s son. The final song on the album, “March 14,” is written like an open letter to the child. Drake goes deep on his feelings about fatherhood, and hints at a tenuous relationship with Brussaux.

“Yesterday morning was crazy, I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe,” Drake raps on the song. “That s— is in stone, sealed and signed. She not my lover like ‘Billie Jean,’ but the kid is mine.”

Scorpion is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.