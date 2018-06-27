Mel B now says Spice Girls reunion is 'finally' happening: 'We are touring!'

What we want (what we really, really want) is a Spice Girls reunion, but it’s been difficult keeping track of it all. There was some speculation and reports back in February, but then Victoria Beckham shot down that chatter. Now, Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) has lifted our spirits once more when she appeared on the Today show’s Kathie Lee & Hoda segment to definitively declare, “We are touring!”

“I still do [love performing]. I’m the only one that keeps on saying, ‘We’re gonna be performing,’ which we are gonna be performing,” Brown told Hoda Kotb. “Finally they got it together.”

But wait a minute! What about Beckham’s comments? Kotb brought up how Posh Spice told Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

“She’s always bloody saying that,” Brown said. “Stop it! We are touring!” In case that wasn’t clear, she added, “Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure.”

TMZ had initially reported in February that the Spice Girls would embark on an international tour beginning in the U.K. and migrating to the U.S. It was around this time that Brown got together with Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell for “a fun lunch.” The photo they took from that day and posted online sparked further speculation.

Brown admitted to Kotb on Wednesday that she has been talking about a reunion for a long time. While appearing on talk-show The Real, she had confirmed the ladies are indeed back with Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said in a previous statement to EW through Beckham’s publicist, Jo Milloy. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”