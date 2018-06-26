Ray Davies says the Kinks are reuniting, making a new album

We live in an age of reunions, and now it appears one of the longest-running feuds in British rock has been resolved. In a new interview with Channel 4, the Kinks frontman Ray Davies revealed that the band’s surviving members are working on a new album, the first since their breakup in 1996.

“The trouble is, the two remaining members — my brother, Dave [Davies], and Mick [Avory] — never got along very well,” Davies said. “But I’ve made that work in the studio, and it’s fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire.”

The interview was originally meant to cover other topics, such as Brexit, but when Davies got a phone call from Avory, he revealed that they’re working on a new album.

“I’ve got all these songs that I wrote for the band when we — not broke up — parted company, and I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it,” Davies said.

