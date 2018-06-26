In defense of Counting Crows' August and Everything After

Twenty-five years ago, a unique geek stumbled onto pop’s main stage. Adam Duritz, frontman of Counting Crows, had a doughy figure, clumsy dreadlocks, and a hangdog expression that made him a highly improbable rock star in an era otherwise dominated by the grunge gods. The men who rose to power in the genre around the same time — Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, and Eddie Vedder — all conformed to the image of the classic rock icon. Each was svelte, handsome, and sure, if also highly wary of the corny conventions of stardom. But it wasn’t only how Duritz looked that stood out, or even how he sounded. It was also what he sang about. The song that broke the Crows wide in 1993, “Mr. Jones,” expressed a level of physical insecurity few straight men readily cop to. Its lyrics saw Duritz pining, hopelessly, for a woman, while singing with real shame about his bodily imperfections: “We all want something beautiful/Man, I wish I was beautiful.”

Because he made his flaws, and his awkwardness, achingly plain, not only in “Mr. Jones” but throughout Counting Crows’ debut record, August and Everything After, Duritz’s group could be popular but they could never be cool. His emotional transparency robbed the band of the necessary mystique. All this helps to account for why — as the Crows prepare to open a national tour on June 27 to mark August’s 25th anniversary — they’re more likely to sell out shows than to excite critical salutes. You won’t see the kind of press commemorations surrounding this anniversary that have been toasting the 25th year of Liz Phair’s sexually charged, line-in-the-sand release, Exile In Guyville, or will surely commemorate A Tribe Called Quest’s boldly cool Midnight Marauders on Nov. 9. (The precise silver anniversary of the Crows’ debut is Sept. 14). Yet, Duritz’s brave exposure of male insecurity gave August a cultural significance that deserves plaudits of its own.

From start to finish, the album sustained a piercing candor and musical command, twisting the tenants of folk rock to the band’s own needs. The jangle-pop guitars that fired songs like “Rain King” and “A Murder of One” proved as important and useful to the Crows as they had for one of their clearest forbearers, R.E.M. The record’s sumptuous and long melodies made even its tranquil moments pop, providing a sonic north star for Duritz’s high-flying vocals. Using Van Morrison as his role model, he often sang behind the beat, then raced ahead to sing around it. The result gave his voice both a freedom and a constant sense of surprise.

Then there was the ambition of Duritz’s lyrics, many of which screamed “poet in residence,” like the very first stanza on the album, in “Round Here”: “In between the moon and you/the angels get a better view/of the crumbling difference between wrong and right.” Other verses, however, proved more strained. “Mr. Jones” gets potholed with “Gray is my favorite color/I felt so symbolic yesterday/If I knew Picasso/I would buy myself a gray guitar and play,” while “Perfect Blue Buildings” opens with, “Just down the street from your hotel, baby/I stay at home with my disease.”

Nearly every woman Duritz presents in his songs conforms to the “beautiful loser” cliché. At the same time, he presented himself as a loser in love in an unusual way. Normally, when a straight man sings about being rejected by women, he chocks it up to a lack of economic or social power. Looks far less frequently figure into it. By contrast, women expressing doubts about their appearance is not only acceptable, it’s commercial gold, having supported nearly every hit song of female empowerment for the last 20 years, from India Arie’s “Video” through Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and beyond. Duritz resonated with fans by translating that same vulnerability to men (the band’s debut sold over seven million copies) but it left a lingering image of weakness that has dogged the group ever since.

Duritz’s focus on his flawed physicality betrayed the code of male privilege, the smug assumption that men are above such scrutiny. His uncommonly frank admissions contrast tellingly with a famous line of the era. In the Nirvana song “Lithium,” Kurt Cobain sings, “I’m so ugly.” Cobain’s words wind up suggesting an inner feeling rather than an outer description. In Duritz’s case, the perception of ugliness connects to something interior, as well as exterior. He has spoken often over the years about suffering from “dissociative disorder,” a syndrome which screws with your ability to recognize reality, and to connect with others.

Sadly, Duritz’s brave admission of awkwardness only contributed to a media image which, as the Irish Times wrote in 2015, made him “the least cool guy in the room.” Critics writing at the time the Crows released their debut could be just as hard on the music. When August and Everything After appeared, Entertainment Weekly gave it a D. Robert Christgau, in the Village Voice, mocked those who admired Duritz: “So starved are his peers for a show of musical emotion more learned than Mariah Carey’s that some even compare him to Van Morrison,” he sniffed. Duritz also drew heat for his hair. His dreads were demonized as symbols of cultural appropriation years before such criticisms became common.

Lost in all of this is what August and Everything After offered: a fully credible portrait of a young man struggling to accept himself, to find some way to be comfortable in his own skin. The need behind that struggle chips away at the hip front critics tend to lionize. But, in return, it provided a genuine opening, an emotional connection for listeners well worth toasting 25 years after August reigned.