Kanye West got inspirational training from Tony Robbins during his hiatus

When Kanye West was in the midst of a series of very public brouhahas in late 2016 and early 2017, including posing with President Donald Trump in Trump Tower just a month after the election and dealing with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, getting robbed at gunpoint, he apparently found inspiration from none other than Tony Robbins.

A brand-new New York Times profile of West details his first interaction with the self-help guru, who appeared in the family’s living room one day after being summoned by Kardashian West. West said he was at a low point then — “Really medicated, shoulders slumped down, and my confidence was gone, which is a lot of the root of my superpower, because if you truly have self-confidence, no one can say anything to you” — and Robbins’ fix was for the superstar rapper to scream loudly in his living room.

“I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn’t want them to hear me screaming in the living room,” West said. “I think that that’s such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they’re not really well-off — they won’t even scream in their own house.”

New York Times reporter Jon Caramanica followed West to Idaho and Wyoming, where he produced a recent slate of G.O.O.D. Music albums (Daytona by Pusha T, Nasir by Nas, KTSE by Teyana Taylor, his own album Ye, and the Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts). At one point, Caramanica accompanied West on a two-mile walk to a local movie theater to see Solo: A Star Wars Story. On the way, a bunch of kids and young people rushed out to greet West and tell him their thoughts on Ye. According to Caramanica, West “made sure to ask what every single kid’s favorite song was.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Later on, they passed a secondhand outdoor clothing store called Victor Outdoor Seconds. West became so enamored of the clothes on display that he filled 13 trash bags full of them.

Over the course of their talks, Caramanica also brought up West’s most recent controversies — namely, his repeated defenses of Trump. West continued to say he sees the president as a kindred spirit, but refused to profess support for any specific policy of his administration.

“Having a political opinion that’s overly informed, it’s like knowing how to dress, as opposed to being a child — ‘I like this,’” West said. “I hear Trump talk and I’m like, I like the way it sounds, knowing that there’s people who like me that don’t like the way it sounds.”

When Caramanica followed up by asking if West liked the sound of Trump’s controversial travel ban, the rapper replied, “No, I don’t agree with all of his policies.”

Read the full story in the New York Times.