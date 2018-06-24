Are you ready for the BET Awards? The main event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, June 24, and is hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Black Panther leads the way with seven nominations across the acting categories, while DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are tied with five nominations each in the music department.

Look out for performances by Migos, Nicki Minaj, and H.E.R. during the ceremony.

EW will be updating this post with the winners as they’re announced. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

*Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

*DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé – “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

*SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp – “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

*Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (U.K.)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award

*Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

*Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudbound

Sportsman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

CTRL – SZA

4:44 – Jay-Z

Culture II – Migos

Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae – “Django Jane”

Lizzo – “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

Chloe X Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – “Motor Sport”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Humanitarian Award

James Shaw Jr.

Naomi Wadler

Justin Blackman

Shaun King

Anthony Borges

Mamoudou Gassama

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anita Baker