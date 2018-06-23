Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer for Pantera, Damageplan, and Hellyeah, has died at the age of 54. The cause of death was not revealed by Pantera’s official social media channels, which shared the news on Friday night.

Vinnie Paul, née Vincent Paul Abbott, started Pantera in 1981 with his younger brother, Dimebag Darrell. The beloved groove metal band rose to greater fame in the 1990’s with four consecutive platinum-selling albums: 1990’s Cowboys from Hell, 1992’s Vulgar Display of Power, 1994’s Far Beyond Driven, and 1996’s The Great Southern Trendkill. Pantera’s last album, Reinventing the Steel, was released in 2000, and Pantera officially disbanded in 2003.

Paul and Dimebag proceeded to form Damageplan, releasing New Found Power in 2004, but while touring to support the record that year in Ohio, tragedy struck when Dimebag was shot to death onstage. Damageplan dissolved and Paul re-emerged with supergroup Hellyeah, which released five albums, most recently 2016’s Undeniable.

“Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy,” Hellyeah’s record label, Eleven Seven Label Group, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, bandmates, friends, and fans through this difficult time.”

The rock world was jolted by the news of Paul’s death, with musicians including Slash, Billy Idol, Travis Barker, Paul Stanley, Dave Mustaine and Alice Cooper paying tribute on social media, praising both his warmth and drumming ability.

Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. https://t.co/yQqruY4tio — Slash (@Slash) June 23, 2018

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 23, 2018

GOD BLESS VINNIE PAUL – 1964-2O18 – FATHER VINNIE,Your Compassion for others & Your Love for seeing everyone around you Happy I will never forget – Your Heart of Gold Made The World a Better Place – Go be w/Your BELOVED BROTHER – I LOVE YOU – tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/8VC3T3hQa2 — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) June 23, 2018

RIP Vinnie Paul. Friend. Humorist. Badass drummer. All-around good man. Condolences to the family. You will be missed bro… — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) June 23, 2018

Terribly saddened by the news of Vinnie Paul’s passing. Vinnie was a beloved fixture in the rock and metal communities and we will miss seeing him out on the road. His impact on heavy music is immeasurable. Rest In Peace Vinnie, condolences to your family, friends and fans. — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) June 23, 2018

Sad 2 hear of Vinnie Paul of #Pantera passing…great guy…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) June 23, 2018

Sad to hear about my friend Vinnie Paul’s passing. One of the true great ones. He’ll truly be missed. RIP Brother. — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) June 23, 2018

Vinnie – You will be missed! You were an amazing human being & we had many great times together. A toast to you my friend, my prayers are with you! 🤘🏻#VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/RIFpneSY9N — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) June 23, 2018

Rest In Peace Vinnie Paul. Heaven has Dimebag and Vinnie now 🙏🏻#RIPVINNIEPAUL — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 23, 2018