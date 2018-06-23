Watch Harry Styles cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One' with Kacey Musgraves

Harry Styles did right by his fashion icon, Shania Twain, during his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City Friday night. The “Sign of the Times” singer invited Kacey Musgraves to the stage to duet on Twain’s 1997 hit “You’re Still the One.”

“We’re gonna sing one of my personal favorites,” he told the crowd.

Musgraves kicked off the song with the opening verse before her dulcet voice blended together with Styles for the chorus. The 24-year-old then picked up the second verse as the audience cheered him on.

Styles has previously performed covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and Ariana Grande’s “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” and even duet with Stevie Knicks on “Landslide,” but this is the first time he’s done “You’re Still the One.”

The former One Direction-er used to tweet things like “Shania Twain is so good,” before naming her among his musical influences growing up.

Shania Twain is so good. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 8, 2013

“My dad was a big [fan of] The Beatles, Elvis Presley, [The Rolling] Stones, Fleetwood Mac, that kinda stuff,” he told EW in 2015. “I think if you grew up listening to that, a child can’t not be influenced. Yeah, a lot of that was [my parents]. And then my mum was crazy into Norah Jones and Shania Twain, so I have that side, too, which is fun.”

Two years later, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. Yeah, I think she’s amazing.” And Twain took it as a “huge compliment.”

“Because I wasn’t recording for so long, I didn’t really realize the effect that the music was having on, like, little kids… the next generation,” she said. “So here they are, voicing it now that they’re in their own adult life… it’s wicked. I’m, like, over the moon about it.”

The two met that year, as confirmed through a photo posted online by Twain.

Musgraves, too, is a disciple of Twain and met the Canadian songstress three years ago.

“Growing up in East Texas, some of my other all-time favorites were Shania Twain, Lee Ann Womack, and Jo Dee Messina — women who nailed that late ’90s/early 2000s pop-country sound and giantly helped shape my musical sensibilities,” Musgraves told Billboard this year.

Styles and Musgraves, who serves as the British singer’s supporting act on his arena tour, shared photos from the New York show. Styles wished everyone a “Happy Pride” on stage and performed the entirety of his self-titled album, as well as a cover of “The Chain.”

New York City One, Live On Tour. pic.twitter.com/WjrUuSPgDz — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 22, 2018

Watch the “You’re Still the One” rendition in the video above.