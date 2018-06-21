Demi Lovato confesses 'I'm not sober anymore' in new song

Demi Lovato revealed her “truth,” as she put in on Thursday, when the 25-year-old dropped the lyric video for a new song, “Sober.” Her truth is that, after six years of sobriety, she relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry/ I’m not sober anymore.”

A few lines later, she apologizes “for the fans I lost who watched me fall again/ I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Lovato has struggled with bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse over the years. She entered a treatment facility in 2011, but relapsed upon exiting and later spent a year at a sober living facility. Lovato revealed in March that she “officially turned 6 years sober” from drugs and alcohol.

Fans began speculating in April that she might have broken her sobriety when images surfaced of her holding what looked like alcohol next to singer Hayley Kiyoko. As noted by PEOPLE, Lovato responded to commenters, “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

Now, towards the end of “Sober,” she sings, “I’m sorry that I’m here again/ I promise I’ll get help/ It wasn’t my intention/ I’m sorry to myself.”

In April, Lovato was “heartbroken” when she announced the cancellation of the South American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, citing “production issues.” She later appeared in Christina Aguilera’s music video for “Fall In Line.”

I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates 😔 Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. https://t.co/rXn1V4RprD pic.twitter.com/j56IKtJdhv — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 10, 2018

Following her birthday this year, Lovato opened up about her struggles on stage with DJ Khaled.

“Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car, and I just remember thinking, ‘This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I’m just like my dad,'” she recalled. “The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that’s okay. Mental health is something that we don’t ever talk about, and we need to take the stigma away. So let’s raise the awareness. Let’s let everybody know it’s okay to have a mental illness.”