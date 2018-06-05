Justin Bieber set to voice Cupid in upcoming animated flick

He may not be the most angelic guy out there, but Justin Bieber is about to steal even more hearts.

On Tuesday, Mythos Studios announced it is developing an animated film based on winged god of love Cupid, with Justin Bieber attached to star as the voice of mythological figure as well as executive-produce, EW can confirm.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it,” said Scooter Braun cofounder of Mythos Studios (a joint venture between Braun and Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel). “Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief.” Bieber previously teamed with Braun to produce the documentary Never Say Never.

“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology, and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” added Maisel, who previously executive-produced The Angry Birds Movie, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Thor.

The pop star shared his excitement for the upcoming project in an Instagram post featuring a sketch of the god of love with some very on-brand Bieber hair and the simple caption “#cupidmovie.”