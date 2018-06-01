Migos rapper Offset buys car for man who helped him during car wreck

Cardi B‘s hubby-to-be Offset, of the hip-hop trio Migos, paid back the man he says saved his life.

The rapper purchased a car for J’Mmar Coleman, who helped Offset during an accident in Atlanta earlier in May. “He saved my life when I had an accident,” Offset, 26, says in a video obtained by WorldStarHipHop. “He was the only one that seen me, helped me get out the car, helped me walk to get to where I had to get to so I bought my boy a car.”

According to Offset, Coleman had been “walking to work when he saved my life.” He further shared a photo of the gift on his Twitter page, writing, “THANK YOU JMMAR FOR HELPING SAVE MY LIFE. GOD IS GOOD.”

The man who helped save Offset after his car accident in Atlanta was walking to work that day, so Offset bought him a new car 🙏💯 @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/jrxNfZkzqN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 30, 2018

THANK YOU JMMAR FOR HELPING SAVE MY LIFE. GOD IS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/qbKVqSyqtd — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 30, 2018

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, crashed his car on May 17, as reported by ABC News, and his Dodge Challenger had been destroyed. The hip-hop star said he ended up crashing into a tree in an attempt to avoid hitting a person in the road, according to TMZ. He also posted an image of the accident to his Instagram account at the time.

“This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident,” he wrote. “thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S.”

Offset proposed to Cardi B onstage during a concert in October, and the Invasion of Privacy rapper is pregnant with their first child.