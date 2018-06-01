Kanye West releases highly anticipated album ye

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty Images
Derek Lawrence
June 01, 2018 at 10:10 AM EDT

It’s been a controversial last month-plus for Kanye West, but he has finally delivered something that his fans did want from him: his new album.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper released ye, his eighth solo album and first since 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Nicki Minaj appear on the seven-track release.

Cudi, who West is releasing a joint album with next week, was among those to take part in West’s A-list album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday night, which also featured Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Nas, and Kim Kardashian West.

And after paying $85,000 for Pusha T’s Whitney Houston bathroom album cover, West shot ye‘s with his iPhone on the way to the party, according to his wife. The photo of the snow-capped Wyoming mountains is covered by the hand-written words, “I hate being Bi-polar its awesome.”

ye is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

