Cardi B livens up Maroon 5's already star-studded 'Girls Like You' music video

Adam Levine summoned up a circle of prominent women for Maroon 5’s new “Girls Like You” music video. That includes Cardi B.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper laid down a verse for the revamped version of the Red Pill Blues track. “I’m sure those other girls were nice enough, but you need someone to spice it up,” she spits. “So who you gonna call? Cardi, Cardi. Come on rev it up like a Harley, Harley.”

Turns out those “other girls,” though, are some major stars.

The “Girls Like You” video begins with Levine standing alone at a mic. As the camera begins to circle him, Camila Cabello materializes behind him. She then vanishes to be replaced by Ibiza star Phoebe Robinson, otherwise known as one half of 2 Dope Queens.

The video goes on to work in people like Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, Transparent‘s Trace Lysette, YouTube star Lily Singh, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, author and tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, and Lady Bird‘s Beanie Feldstein.

Closing out the song, Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, appears behind him holding their newborn, Gio Grace Levine.

Following Maroon 5’s other hit single “Wait,” “Girls Like You” is the latest music video to assemble an all-star team of women. Drake’s “Nice For What” featured Haddish, Olivia Munn, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. Before that, Jay Z’s “Family Feud,” directed by A Wrinkle In Time‘s Ava DuVernay, highlighted the likes of Thandie Newton, Brie Larson, Mindy Kaling, and Rashida Jones.

Cardi B, meanwhile, has been popping up all over the place. The rapper recently dropped her video for the Latin-infused “I Like It,” and she and Lopez had joined forces for “Dinero,” featuring DJ Khaled.

Watch the “Girls Like You” video above.