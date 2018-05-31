Superfly‘s shaping up to drop the hottest soundtrack since Black Panther.

That’s because the ’70s blaxploitation remake tapped trap-rap superstar Future to curate the release, the tracklist and cover for which EW can exclusively reveal today.

Like the original, Superfly — being helmed by music-video vet Director X — focuses on Youngblood Priest, a cocaine dealer who’s fighting to secure one last payday before he escapes the criminal underworld for good. This time around, grown-ish‘s Trevor Jackson is stepping into the lead role, first played by Ron O’Neal. The 1972 version of Super Fly is perhaps best known for its soundtrack, which was written and produced by soul icon Curtis Mayfield.

And based on the official tracklist, it looks like Future is following Mayfield’s example by holding tight to the mic for most of the new songs. He’s also recruited a murderer’s row of rappers and singers to back him up, including Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Miguel, Khalid, and 21 Savage. The “Mask Off” rapper has already shared a few tracks off the album, including PARTYNEXTDOOR collab “No Shame,” “Walk on Minks,” and (just earlier today) “Bag” (feat. Yung Bans). You can check out the full tracklist below.

Superfly — which is being produced by Future, and co-stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Jason Mitchell, Big Boi, and Rick Ross — hits theaters June 13.