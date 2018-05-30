Jeff Goldblum to release his debut jazz album this year

Jeff Goldblum is a man of many talents. On top of starring in some of the biggest blockbusters and most beloved indie films of the past few decades, the iconic actor also has a talent for jazz. Goldblum hosts a regular jazz show at Rockwell Table and Stage in L.A., and now EW has confirmed that he has officially signed with Decca Records. Goldblum’s his debut album is expected later this year.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Goldblum apparently caught the label’s attention when he accompanied Gregory Porter on a performance on The Graham Norton Show last year. Decca executives were so impressed with Goldblum’s performance that they flew out to L.A. to meet with him. Now, he has an album on the way.

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” said Goldblum, who has been playing piano since he was a young child and started performing music in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teenager.

Goldblum will next be seen on screen in this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where he will reprise his famous role as chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm.