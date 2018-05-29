Snoop Dogg smashes world record for largest glass of gin and juice

Multi-hyphenate rapper-actor-producer Snoop Dogg can now add ‘bartender’ to his robust list of professional titles.

In a playful nod to his 1994 hit “Gin and Juice,” the 46-year-old concocted the largest glass of the tune’s signature beverage Saturday at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

With help from rapper Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio, Snoop set the Guinness World Record for the biggest-ever version of the cocktail during his set, with the final five-foot-tall product containing 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, plus juice donated by Whole Foods, according to local news.

A representative from the Guinness organization was on hand to present Snoop with his record certificate, which reportedly stated: “The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018.”

Snoop also performed a headlining set on the second day of the California-based festival, joining fellow acts such as The Killers, Bruno Mars, and Halsey among the annual event’s lineup.