5 savage Drake disses on Pusha-T's 'The Story of Adidon'

Pusha-T is keeping Drake on his toes this week with a fiery new diss track aimed squarely at the OVO Sound magnate, whom he refers to as a “deadbeat” dad amid shots at his family.

Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex premiered the song, titled “The Story of Adidon,” Tuesday evening. “You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing,” Pusha snarks over the beat from Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” “Your father walked away at 5, hell of a dad thing.”

The artwork for the single appears to show Drake in blackface makeup, a photo Pusha later explained came from a real photo shoot the rapper did with photographer David Leyes.

Pusha reignited a long-dormant beef with Drake last week on “Infrared,” a scathing diss track that capped his new Kanye West-produced album, Daytona. In that track, he went after Drake for employing ghostwriters and relying on gimmicks as opposed to legitimate musical skill to score hit tracks.

Drake was quick to retaliate, firing off the “Duppy Freestyle,” which came less than 24 hours after “Infrared.” The track had Drizzy dissing West for employing his own team of ghostwriters and, most brutally, suggesting that the freestyle was going to help Daytona sell better simply by acknowledging it: “Tell ’Ye we got an invoice coming to you / Considering that we just sold another 20 for you.”

Pusha later asked Drake to send the invoice; he obliged.

Now, Pusha’s regained the upper hand, getting unprecedentedly personal in his takedowns of Drake on “The Story of Adidon.” Here are five of the most viscious sections:

On rumors that Drake fathered a child with retired porn star Sophie Brussaux:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home

Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real

Love that baby, respect that girl

Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world

On Dennis Graham, Drake’s father:

You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing

Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing

Alleging that Birdman, a.k.a. “Baby,” is conning Drake out of money

Even though you’re multi, I see that your soul don’t look alive

The M’s count different when Baby divides the pie, wait

Responding to Drake’s insinuation that Kanye West is in need of his songwriting, and Drake not clapping back directly at Pusha; the “three hearses” refers to Drake, Baby, and Lil Wayne

How dare you put Ye in my verses?

I’m selfish, I want all of the curses

I’m pre-bookin’ the churches

Me versus three hearses

On the relevance of OVO Sound and health of Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s producer/collaborator, who has multiple sclerosis

OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick

How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick