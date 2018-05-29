Cardi B is one 'spicy mami' in 'I Like It' music video

It feels like Cardi B has officially kicked off the summer music season with the new Eif Rivera-directed music video for her “I Like It” track.

As the Invasion of Privacy star raps, she transforms into a “spicy mami, hot tamale” thanks to the colorful costumes she wears in the video for the Latin-infused song. Along with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who also feature on “I Like It,” she hits the vibrant streets of Miami while channeling the likes of Celia Cruz and Carmen Miranda.

“J Balvin and Bad Bunny DONT know how deeply i appreciate the fact they got on my record and did the music video,” Cardi B tweeted as the video dropped. “Makes me emotional .Agradecida pare siempre!!”

Cardi B released the video for another song “Be Careful” last week, and she popped up in the video for Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled’s “Dinero.”

Watch the “I Like It” video above.