BTS becomes first K-pop band to top U.S. album chart

All you K-pop fans have helped BTS make history.

The South Korean boy band’s latest album, Love Yourself: Tear, debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart. Not only is this the first No. 1 for the group, but they’ve also become the first K-pop band to deliver a chart-topping album in the U.S.

Dropping on May 18, Love Yourself: Tear earned the equivalent of 135,000 album units in the week ending on May 24, 100,000 of which were in traditional album sales. The rest consisted of streaming and downloading of individual tracks.

Adding to its significance is how Love Yourself: Tear is the second K-pop album to hit a top 10 spot on the Billboard chart; BTS’ earlier release, Love Yourself: Her, debuted at No. 7. on the list dated Oct. 7, 2017.

The seven-member group came out for the Billboard Music Awards last week and performed their hit “Fake Love” from the album for screaming fans.

“Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, ‘ARMY’!” South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted of BTS. “The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world.”