Drake fires back at Pusha T, Kanye West with 'Duppy Freestyle' diss track

Drake threw gasoline on the flames of his feud with Pusha T. The “Nice for What” rapper unleashed a diss track on Friday called “Duppy Freestyle” — just as Pusha T dropped his Daytona album.

“I’m in shock. The nerve, the audacity…” Drake begins “Duppy Freestyle.” He then goes on to rap, in reference to Kanye West, who produced Daytona, “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs/ What do you really think of the n— that’s making your beats?”

Pusha T made a reference on Daytona to claims that Drake uses a ghostwriter on his tracks. On “Infrared,” Pusha T references Quentin Miller, a frequent collaborator of Drake’s, in the line, “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

“Don’t push me when I’m in album mode/ You’re not even top five as far as your label talent goes,” Drake spit as part of many responses on his diss track. Another was, “You might’ve sold some college kids some Nikes and Mercedes/ But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the ’80s.”

He also called out West directly with, “Tell ‘Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you/ Considering we just sold another 20 for you.”

Pusha T then responded to the track on Twitter, writing, “Send the invoice for the extra 20…”

So Drake did. The hip-hop star posted an image of an invoice on Instagram with the caption, “You’re welcome.”

Drake’s feud with Pusha T began in 2016 with “Two Birds, One Stone.” Meek Mill had sparked claims that Drake used Miller as his ghostwriter on raps. Directed at Pusha T, Drake had rapped, “But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories/ That’s gotta stop, though/ You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo/ If you ask me, though, you ain’t lining the trunk with kilos.”

In a now deleted Tumblr post, Miller wrote in 2015, “I am not and never will be a ‘ghostwriter’ for drake.. Im proud to say that we’ve collaborated .. but i could never take credit for anything other than the few songs we worked on together.”