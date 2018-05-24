John Mayer has fun with a green screen in his new music video

Curious what Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski look-a-like and Taylor Swift-ex John Mayer looks like on the savannah? In a fireworks show? On a mountaintop? In an office? Wonder no longer, thanks to the movie magic in his new music video for his single “New Light.”

“I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget, so I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos,” said Mayer on Instagram. The final product features Mayer wearing what one can only refer to as “college freshman eating breakfast” chic and singing his way through all of the classic landscapes of a generic karaoke video.

Watch the incredibly charming music video above, and then listen to the Taylor Swift song “Dear John” on repeat while you decide whether or not to let Mayer back into your heart.