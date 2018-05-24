Elizabeth Banks, Cecily Strong and more are 'Crushin' It' in new music video

Is it possible that Barefoot’s new ad just gave us the girl power anthem of the summer for its Spritzer?

That seems to be the case with the new music video the company just released, which features a few of comedy’s most hilarious broads. Together, Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), SNL’s Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde The Musical), and Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect 2) are The Slay Team, belting out the undeniably catchy “Crushin’ It.”

The video, directed by Karla Brown (13 Reasons Why), begins with shots of each woman looking overwhelmed in their less-than-fabulous jobs. Fit is a dog walker who sings that she has two college degrees, Strong sits behind a desk with stacks of binders, and Banks is a tired stay-at-home-mom who has dreams of becoming a real estate agent. That all changes when they get a sip of their Barefoot spritzer. Soon, the ladies are sprawled out on the beach, singing anthemically “Get it girl, you’re crushing it!”

By the end, each one is living the life they want, telling listeners, “Watch me sparkle, watch me pop.” The ladies make it clear that with just one can of spritzer, any woman can take control of their careers, or at the very least, bring a little sparkle to their summer.

Be sure to watch the hilarious music video above.