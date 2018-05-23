It’s summertime, so Will Smith is rightfully ready to get jiggy wit it again.

More than 13 years after his last album, the movie star/Instagram motivator/Grammy winner has returned to the studio. In a video posted by Smith on YouTube, he proved that he’s “got the beast back.”

With “To the Clique,” he gave a reminder of “who Will Smith is,” making references to The Fresh Prince‘s Uncle Phil (James Avery), Halle Berry, Rihanna, President Obama, and his family, a.k.a. “The real-life Incredibles.”

Here’s a sample of the fire bars: “What I charge for a feature/Man, that’s expensive/Because y’all be doing features/I be doing features/So many tickets, the theater need bleachers/More information from me than from most teachers/More inspiration from me than from most preachers/But wait, wait, wait, truly, just for the record/directors make movies/I make directors.”

According to the end of the video, which can be seen in full above, new music from Smith is coming soon. Between his musical return, Aladdin (a.k.a., the Hitch sequel), and Bad Boys 3, things are finally looking bright for Smith diehards.