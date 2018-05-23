Watch Will Smith rap in long-awaited return to the studio: 'I got the beast back'

Derek Lawrence
May 23, 2018 at 10:13 PM EDT

It’s summertime, so Will Smith is rightfully ready to get jiggy wit it again.

More than 13 years after his last album, the movie star/Instagram motivator/Grammy winner has returned to the studio. In a video posted by Smith on YouTube, he proved that he’s “got the beast back.”

With “To the Clique,” he gave a reminder of “who Will Smith is,” making references to The Fresh Prince‘s Uncle Phil (James Avery), Halle Berry, Rihanna, President Obama, and his family, a.k.a. “The real-life Incredibles.”

Here’s a sample of the fire bars: “What I charge for a feature/Man, that’s expensive/Because y’all be doing features/I be doing features/So many tickets, the theater need bleachers/More information from me than from most teachers/More inspiration from me than from most preachers/But wait, wait, wait, truly, just for the record/directors make movies/I make directors.”

According to the end of the video, which can be seen in full above, new music from Smith is coming soon. Between his musical return, Aladdin (a.k.a., the Hitch sequel), and Bad Boys 3, things are finally looking bright for Smith diehards.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now